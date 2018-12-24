1 child killed, another injured in Ramona car crash, lanes of Hw - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

1 child killed, another injured in Ramona car crash, lanes of Hwy 78 closed

Posted: Updated:
By Jennifer Lothspeich, Digital Content Producer
Connect

RAMONA (NEWS 8) — One child was killed and another was injured in a two-car crash on Highway 78 in Ramona on Monday, according to authorities. Lanes on both sides of the freeway near the accident site remained closed as of early afternoon. 

The accident happened just after 11 a.m. on the 78 at West Haverford Road.

"It was a possible T-bone between a white Ford truck and a gray sedan that occurred about 11:07 a.m.," California Highway Patrol Officer Tommy Strickland said. "There was one fatality. The victim was airlifted out of the area by a helicopter."

Cal Fire San Diego indicated in a tweet that four people had been transported to local hospitals. 

The highway is closed both in both eastbound and westbound directions in the area. There was no word on when it would re-open.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Christmas Eve: Last-minute holiday décor tips and 'reindeer' games to keep little ones busy

    Christmas Eve: Last-minute holiday décor tips and 'reindeer' games to keep little ones busy

    Monday, December 24 2018 4:26 PM EST2018-12-24 21:26:17 GMT

    Christmas Eve is Monday and if you have hosting duties this year, hopefully you have everything in order. But, if you aren’t quite ready for the festivities, you're in luck! 

     

    Christmas Eve is Monday and if you have hosting duties this year, hopefully you have everything in order. But, if you aren’t quite ready for the festivities, you're in luck! 

     

  • 1 child killed, another injured in Ramona car crash, lanes of Hwy 78 closed

    1 child killed, another injured in Ramona car crash, lanes of Hwy 78 closed

    Monday, December 24 2018 4:24 PM EST2018-12-24 21:24:23 GMT

    One child was killed and another was injured in a two-car crash on Highway 78 in Ramona on Monday, according to authorities. Lanes on both sides of the freeway near the accident site remained closed as of early afternoon. 

     

    One child was killed and another was injured in a two-car crash on Highway 78 in Ramona on Monday, according to authorities. Lanes on both sides of the freeway near the accident site remained closed as of early afternoon. 

     

  • First winter storm arrives Christmas morning

    First winter storm arrives Christmas morning

    Monday, December 24 2018 2:24 PM EST2018-12-24 19:24:25 GMT

    It's going to be a white Christmas in San Diego in the mountains. For everybody else, Christmas Day will be wet, rainy and windy, according to the National Weather Service.

     

    It's going to be a white Christmas in San Diego in the mountains. For everybody else, Christmas Day will be wet, rainy and windy, according to the National Weather Service.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KFMB-TV. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.