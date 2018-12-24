1 child killed, another injured in Ramona car crash, lanes of Hwy 78 closed

RAMONA (NEWS 8) — One child was killed and another was injured in a two-car crash on Highway 78 in Ramona on Monday, according to authorities. Lanes on both sides of the freeway near the accident site remained closed as of early afternoon.

The accident happened just after 11 a.m. on the 78 at West Haverford Road.

"It was a possible T-bone between a white Ford truck and a gray sedan that occurred about 11:07 a.m.," California Highway Patrol Officer Tommy Strickland said. "There was one fatality. The victim was airlifted out of the area by a helicopter."

Cal Fire San Diego indicated in a tweet that four people had been transported to local hospitals.

The highway is closed both in both eastbound and westbound directions in the area. There was no word on when it would re-open.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.

One child killed, another injured in devastating crash on the 78 near Pine street @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/QYORVS0GQ6 — Kelly Hessedal (@KellyNews8) December 24, 2018

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO Crews are at scene of a two car traffic accident in the 1000 block of Haverford Rd in Ramona. 4 patients have been treated and transported to local hospitals. #HaverfordIncident pic.twitter.com/2RU0U4ktK5 — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) December 24, 2018