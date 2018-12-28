San Diego Humane Society offers animals displaced by Camp Fire for adoption

The police chief of a tiny California town fought back tears as he described an officer gunned down during a traffic stop as a patriot who fought to serve his adopted country and the man who killed him as a "coward" who crossed the border illegally.
The last year was a 12-month champagne toast for the legal marijuana industry as the global market exploded and cannabis pushed its way further into the financial and cultural mainstream.
Kroger Co. is recalling nine different kinds of cooked shrimp that actually are raw or undercooked, raising the risk of food-borne illness.
The California Highway Patrol Friday promised focused enforcement efforts during the New Year's holiday weekend.
County offices, libraries and animal shelters will be closed to the public Tuesday, Jan. 1 for the New Year’s Day holiday.
More than 1,200 San Diego Gas and Electric customers lost power Friday morning in the Rancho Penasquitos, Rancho Bernardo and San Pasqual areas.
A man who jumped onstage during a Taylor Swift concert at Petco Park in 2015 and was tackled by members of her security team -- seriously injuring one of them -- is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday for allegedly beating a man to death in the Midway District earlier this month.
The San Diego Humane Society will make a group of animals displaced by the Camp Fire available for adoption Friday.
Governor Jerry Brown has granted clemency in more than a dozen local cases including one of San Diego's most infamous murders.