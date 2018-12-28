San Diego Humane Society offers animals displaced by Camp Fire for adoption

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego Humane Society will make a group of animals displaced by the Camp Fire available for adoption Friday.



Earlier this month, the organization's Emergency Response Team deployed to Butte County for 10 days to offer aid to hundreds of animals displaced or otherwise affected by the fire.



The team returned to San Diego Dec. 19 with eight dogs and three cats, some of whom received treatment for burns caused by the fire.



The owners of the 11 animals surrendered them to the Humane Society because they could no longer care for them. As a result, they will not have an owner seeking to find them once conditions improve in the areas affected by the fire.



The Humane Society will put a group of the displaced animals up for adoption at 10 a.m. at its main campus, located at 5500 Gaines St. Available animals include 11-year old shepherd mix Cinnamon, a bonded pair of 6-year old miniature pinscher mixes named Pikachu and Panchie and a 3-year old cat names Sunshine.



Residents can view the Humane Society's adoptable animals at sdhumane.org/pet. Adoptions will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

