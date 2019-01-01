San Diego family welcomes first baby of 2019

A Christmas Eve winter storm drenching Holiday Bowl fans and dropping varying amounts of rain countywide -- and snow in the mountains above 4,000 feet -- has departed leaving cool, dry conditions, the National Weather Service said Tuesday.
Dwayne Haskins Jr. threw for 251 yards and three touchdowns as Ohio State concluded a turbulent season by building a 25-point lead, then surviving Washington's comeback attempt in a 28-23 victory Tuesday in the 105th Rose Bowl.
One of the first babies born in 2019 in San Diego County made her debut into the world just past midnight.
The new year ushered in a cross-border clash during which tear gas was used by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents to block approximately 150 migrants attempting to climb over -- or crawl under -- the U.S.-Mexico border fence into California, officials said.
A driver on Interstate 805 was hospitalized after causing a crash Tuesday that shut down all northbound lanes of the freeway in Sorrento Valley near the I-15 transition, a California Highway Patrol dispatcher said.
Everything from animals sold at pet stores to breathalizers required for convicted drunk drivers and cutbacks on plastic straws will be affected by new California laws that took effect Tuesday.
Police Tuesday were investigating a New Year's Eve stabbing that sent three people to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Human feces, overflowing garbage, illegal off-roading and other damaging behavior in fragile areas were beginning to overwhelm some of the West's iconic national parks, as a partial government shutdown left the areas open to visitors but with little staff on duty.
Due to overnight snowfall and current low temperatures, chains were being required Tuesday on Palomar Mountain, the California Highway Patrol said.
In final statistics released by the California Highway Patrol for the New Year's holiday from 6 p.m. Friday to noon Tuesday, driving-under-the-influence arrests and traffic fatalities were both down countywide compared to a year ago.