San Diego family welcomes first baby of 2019

By Shauni Lyles, Digital Content Producer
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – One of the first babies born in 2019 in San Diego County made her debut into the world just past midnight.

Ainhara Banos was born at Scripps Mercy Hospital in Chula Vista at 12:04 a.m. 

She is the fourth daughter born to Elizabeth Morales and has three other sisters, ages 16, 11 and 5.

Mother and baby are expected to be discharged on Wednesday.

