California man caught on video licking doorbell for over 3 hours

(NEWS 8) - A man was caught on surveillance video licking a doorbell for quite a while in a California neighborhood.
The suspect, whom police identified as 33-year-old Roberto Arroyo, spent about three hours licking the doorbell and milling around the Salinas, California, yard of Sylvia and Dave Dungan.
The incident happened around 5:00 am. The homeowners were not home at the time, but they told KION that their children were.
They were alerted to the incident when their surveillance system notified them of movement by the front door.
The man was also caught relieving himself in the front yard, and reportedly also approached a neighbor's house.
"You kind of laugh about it afterwards because technically he didn't do anything," said Sylvia Dungan, who owns the house shown in the video, told KION.
Police are searching for the suspect and say that he could face two misdemeanor charges for petty theft and prowling.
