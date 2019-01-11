Body found in waterway at Naval Base San Diego

The mother of a U.S. Navy veteran who has been held in Iran since July said Friday that she is worried her son who was undergoing cancer treatment will not survive the detainment.
Some businesses in San Diego are offering freebies to furloughed federal workers over the weekend to provide a little relief as the partial government shutdown enters Day 21.
An NCIS investigation is underway after a body was found in a waterway at Naval Base San Diego, the Harbor Police Department said.
Weather forecasts are predicting more rain Friday, which means this may be a good time to pick up some free sandbags from the County and CAL FIRE to protect your home and property if you need them.
As essential oils gain popularity in homes; pet owners are posting warnings about the dangers of essential oils in diffusers.
The White House has directed the Army Corps of Engineers to look at using emergency funds that Congress approved for disaster relief to build a border wall with Mexico. That's according to a congressional aide familiar with the matter who was not authorized to speak publicly.
A man in a newer model white Ford F-150 pickup truck was being sought Friday, suspected of trying to lure a 12-year-old boy into his truck near a school in Santee.
A 62-year-old man was jailed Friday on suspicion of attempted murder after he slammed his car into a motel lobby in El Cajon, causing moderate injuries to a clerk with whom he had argued earlier, police said.