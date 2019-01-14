Man found shot at apartment complex in East Village not expected to survive

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8/CNS) - One person was wounded Monday morning in a shooting at an East Village apartment complex, police said.



Officers responding to reports of a shooting around 5:45 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 900 block of Market Street found a person with at least one gunshot wound, San Diego public-affairs Officer Billy Hernandez said.



The victim was transported to a hospital and authorities later reported that the victim is a 29-year-old man who suffered a gunshot to his upper body. He was not expected to survive.

One witness near the Strata Apartments complex Allan Evans shared video with News 8 showing a woman yelling as she ran to the front entrance of the building. Our cameras later captured footage of the same woman being led away by police. Police had bagged her hands which is usually done to check later for gunshot residue.

A man was also seen in handcuffs being put into a police vehicle.

Police say no one has been arrested for the shooting but that people were detained for questioning.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were under investigation and no suspect descriptions were given.

Police had the entire high-rise complex on lockdown as they searched for a shooter or shooters.

Some streets in the area were shut down as well.

Chopper 8 was above the scene Monday morning:

SDPD’s Homicide Lt. says a 29-yr-old man who was shot at Strata Apt. is not expected to survive. Lt. Anthony Dupre says gunfire rang out during a gathering on the 4th floor at 545am. They are still searching for the shooter/s. They detained several people for questioning. @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/jVOk3HOzLx — Neda Iranpour (@NedaNews8) January 14, 2019

We are covering a possible robbery turned shooting at Strata Apt. The complex appears to still be on lockdown as residents are being escorted by police into the building. Market between 9th and 10th still blocked. We are waiting for updates from SDPD (in the rain.) @cbs8 @news8 pic.twitter.com/BghpLrqT3c — Neda Iranpour (@NedaNews8) January 14, 2019

SDPD officers are taking away a man in cuffs, here he is getting in a police vehicle outside Strata Apts. A woman was also seen being cuffed earlier. We are waiting to hear from officers for the latest on this shooting. @CBS8 @News8 #EastVillage pic.twitter.com/PeYxEVVV18 — Neda Iranpour (@NedaNews8) January 14, 2019

A witness says he saw a man with a gunshot wound to the head being taken away from Strata Apts. to the hospital. Several blocks surrounding this complex in #EastVillage are currently blocked off. @CBS8 @News8 pic.twitter.com/PMHwC7iKB0 — Neda Iranpour (@NedaNews8) January 14, 2019

Several police cars in front of Strata Apartments as they go floor to floor and door to door searching for a suspect or suspects in a possible robbery turned shooting. A victim with a possible gunshot to the head was discovered on the 4th floor, he was taken to the hospital @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/hhAP2Xiyam — Neda Iranpour (@NedaNews8) January 14, 2019