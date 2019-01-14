Man found shot at apartment complex in East Village not expected - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Man found shot at apartment complex in East Village not expected to survive

By Neda Iranpour, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8/CNS) - One person was wounded Monday morning in a shooting at an East Village apartment complex, police said.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting around 5:45 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 900 block of Market Street found a person with at least one gunshot wound, San Diego public-affairs Officer Billy Hernandez said.

The victim was transported to a hospital and authorities later reported that the victim is a 29-year-old man who suffered a gunshot to his upper body. He was not expected to survive. 

One witness near the Strata Apartments complex Allan Evans shared video with News 8 showing a woman yelling as she ran to the front entrance of the building. Our cameras later captured footage of the same woman being led away by police. Police had bagged her hands which is usually done to check later for gunshot residue. 

A man was also seen in handcuffs being put into a police vehicle. 

Police say no one has been arrested for the shooting but that people were detained for questioning. 

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were under investigation and no suspect descriptions were given.

Police had the entire high-rise complex on lockdown as they searched for a shooter or shooters. 

Some streets in the area were shut down as well. 

