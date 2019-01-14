Man found shot at apartment complex in East Village not expected to survive

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8/CNS) - One person was wounded Monday morning in a shooting at an East Village apartment complex, police said.
Officers responding to reports of a shooting around 5:45 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 900 block of Market Street found a person with at least one gunshot wound, San Diego public-affairs Officer Billy Hernandez said.
The victim was transported to a hospital and authorities later reported that the victim is a 29-year-old man who suffered a gunshot to his upper body. He was not expected to survive.
One witness near the Strata Apartments complex Allan Evans shared video with News 8 showing a woman yelling as she ran to the front entrance of the building. Our cameras later captured footage of the same woman being led away by police. Police had bagged her hands which is usually done to check later for gunshot residue.
A man was also seen in handcuffs being put into a police vehicle.
Police say no one has been arrested for the shooting but that people were detained for questioning.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting were under investigation and no suspect descriptions were given.
Police had the entire high-rise complex on lockdown as they searched for a shooter or shooters.
Some streets in the area were shut down as well.
Get the latest News 8 Traffic updates »
Chopper 8 was above the scene Monday morning:
SDPD’s Homicide Lt. says a 29-yr-old man who was shot at Strata Apt. is not expected to survive. Lt. Anthony Dupre says gunfire rang out during a gathering on the 4th floor at 545am. They are still searching for the shooter/s. They detained several people for questioning. @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/jVOk3HOzLx— Neda Iranpour (@NedaNews8) January 14, 2019
We are covering a possible robbery turned shooting at Strata Apt. The complex appears to still be on lockdown as residents are being escorted by police into the building. Market between 9th and 10th still blocked. We are waiting for updates from SDPD (in the rain.) @cbs8 @news8 pic.twitter.com/BghpLrqT3c— Neda Iranpour (@NedaNews8) January 14, 2019
SDPD officers are taking away a man in cuffs, here he is getting in a police vehicle outside Strata Apts. A woman was also seen being cuffed earlier. We are waiting to hear from officers for the latest on this shooting. @CBS8 @News8 #EastVillage pic.twitter.com/PeYxEVVV18— Neda Iranpour (@NedaNews8) January 14, 2019
A witness says he saw a man with a gunshot wound to the head being taken away from Strata Apts. to the hospital. Several blocks surrounding this complex in #EastVillage are currently blocked off. @CBS8 @News8 pic.twitter.com/PMHwC7iKB0— Neda Iranpour (@NedaNews8) January 14, 2019
Several police cars in front of Strata Apartments as they go floor to floor and door to door searching for a suspect or suspects in a possible robbery turned shooting. A victim with a possible gunshot to the head was discovered on the 4th floor, he was taken to the hospital @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/hhAP2Xiyam— Neda Iranpour (@NedaNews8) January 14, 2019
#BreakingNews We are on our way to a shooting on the 4th floor of the Strata Apartments. The entire building is on lockdown. Market St. is blocked between 8th and 10th Streets. Police are looking for the shooter. @CBS8 @News8— Neda Iranpour (@NedaNews8) January 14, 2019
San Diegans are going online to raise money to help make ends meet amid a partial government shutdown prolonged by a impasse over President Trump's demand for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
The third storm system of the year is expected to bring heavy rainfall and snow Monday to San Diego County along with the potential for flash flooding.
Opening statements began Monday in the trial of a Navy man accused of driving drunk and speeding when his pickup truck careened off a transition ramp to the Coronado Bridge and onto a kiosk below in Chicano Park, killing four people.
One person was wounded Monday morning in a shooting at an East Village apartment complex, police said.
The northbound Interstate 805 off-ramp to Kearny Villa Road in Serra Mesa is closed until further notice due to a giant sinkhole that is encroaching on the roadway, according to the California Highway Patrol.
A water main break in Normal Heights Monday left about 30 customers without water service, with flooding reported in several properties.
Pacific Gas and Electric said it plans to file for bankruptcy protection amid potentially massive liabilities resulting from the deadly California wildfires.
Tens of thousands of Los Angeles teachers went on strike Monday after contentious contract negotiations failed in the nation's second-largest school district.
One person was killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 5 near Downtown San Diego on Sunday afternoon, a fire official said.
Fans of the Los Angeles Chargers rode a wave of emotions on Sunday as they watched the team take on the New England Patriots in the playoffs.