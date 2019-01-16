30-year-old man dies after being shot in East Village apartment

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A man who was found shot at a Downtown San Diego apartment on Monday has died, according to authorities.

San Diego Police have identified the victim as 30-year-old Bradley Reynolds.

A 911 call was made Monday around 5:45 a.m. regarding a shooting in an apartment at the Strata complex in the 900 block of Market Street.

San Diego Police officers arrived and located Reynolds who had a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Officers administered medical aid on the victim until they were relieved by paramedics, according to police.

Reynolds was transported to a local hospital with injuries considered life-threatening at that time. He was pronounced dead Wednesday morning.

San Diego Police Homicide Detectives were also called to the scene Monday and are currently investigating the incident.

The motive for the shooting is unclear, and no description of the unidentified shooter has been made public.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

