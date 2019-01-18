Oceanside house fire displaces family of three

The 34th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Human Dignity Award Breakfast, hosted by the Jackie Robinson Family YMCA gets underway Friday in Mission Valley.
Gov. Gavin Newsom says California will offer unemployment benefits to federal employees working without pay during the government shutdown despite guidance saying it's not allowed.
A family of three was displaced by a blaze that damaged the guest bedroom of their Oceanside home, officials said Friday.
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle while walking on a Spring Valley street near Monte Vista High School, authorities said Friday.
A 26-year-old woman suffered a serious eye injury Thursday in a scooter accident in the Mission Beach area of San Diego.
Thousands more migrant children may have been split from their families than the Trump administration previously reported, in part because officials were stepping up family separations long before the border policy that prompted international outrage last spring, a government watchdog said Thursday.
A freeway connector ramp, from eastbound state Route 54 to northbound Interstate 805, in National City was reopened Thursday night after a big rig crash.
This weekend, thousands of San Diegans are expected to make their way through the streets of downtown San Diego in the name of women’s rights.
Parkinson’s disease is a nervous system disorder that affects the body’s ability to move and has no cure.