The Children's School in La Jolla shows how to have fun in education

Intermittent partial closures are currently in place along Genesee Avenue in support of Trolley bridge construction.
A civil case regarding the death of 32-year-old Rebecca Zahau, whose bound and nude body was found hanging from a balcony at a historic Coronado mansion more than seven years ago, was dismissed with prejudice on Wednesday.
A Good Samaritan was fatally injured Wednesday when he jumped over a bridge railing in an attempt to avoid oncoming vehicles after getting out of his car to help a disabled motorist on Interstate 8 just west of Pine Valley, authorities said.
A golden retriever was reunited with her owner Wednesday morning after the dog fell into a sinkhole on a Rancho Penasquitos road, according to the San Diego Humane Society.
Firefighters rescued a person who was stuck at the bottom of a 60-foot shaft at a shipyard in Barrio Logan, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.
A 31-year-old woman was killed in a solo rollover crash on Interstate 8 near the Boulevard area, authorities said Wednesday.
Several school districts in the East County mountains canceled classes or pushed back start times Wednesday due to inclement weather.
Facing a divided Congress for the first time, President Donald Trump on Tuesday called on Washington to reject "the politics of revenge, resistance and retribution."
A local family lost their entire life savings to scammers while they were in the process of buying a home after they unknowingly wired their money to a fraudulent escrow account.