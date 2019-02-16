Shots fired at Kearny Mesa restaurant

KEARNY MESA (NEWS 8) - San Diego police are responding to reports of shots fired at a Kearny Mesa restaurant at 4620 Convoy Street.

Witnesses told News an altercation took place between two men outside a restaurant when the suspect pulled out a gun and fired at the victim. Wintnesses said they heard four to five shots.

The victim was injured and transported to a hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

A suspect is still at large.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.