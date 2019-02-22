Silver Alert: Chula Vista Police searching for missing elderly p - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Silver Alert: Chula Vista Police searching for missing elderly person at risk

By CBS News 8 Team
CHULA VISTA (NEWS 8) - Chula Vista Police responded to a report of a missing elderly person around 7:40 a.m. on Friday. The missing person's name is David Ennis and is described as a 90-year-old white male, 6-feet tall, clean shaven with balding gray hair.

Ennis reportedly walked away from his assisted living home located on G Street in Chula Vista.

Ennis suffers from dementia and is not familiar with the area. Police officials consider Ennis to be at risk due to his condition combined with the cold weather.

He is known to walk hunched-over with a cane. He was last seen wearing a dark blue hat, navy blue jacket, and gray sweatpants. He is not known to frequent any specific locations.

Police officials are actively searching for Ennis.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Chula Vista Police Department at (619) 691-5151.

