Man killed in crash on Interstate 5 near East Village, southbound lanes blocked

By City News Service
SAN DIEGO (CNS) -  A man was killed Monday afternoon in a car crash on Interstate 5 in the East Village, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The fatal accident occurred shortly after 1 p.m. on the southbound side of the freeway, near Imperial Avenue, according to the CHP.

CHP says the driver was a 21-year-old male from Calexico that was travelling southbound at 80-90 mph when he served at hit a disabled truck near the center divider. 

The utility truck had stopped to repair a flat tire.

The victim, whose name was not immediately available, died at the scene.

The wreck left all southbound lanes on the interstate blocked for a time, prompting the CHP to issue a congestion alert for the area. All lanes were re-opened as of 5:15 p.m. 

No other injuries were reported. 

Chopper 8 shows the aftermath of the fatal accident on Monday. 

