Watch: Bald eagle hatch new baby eggs from nest in Southern California

BIG BEAR, Calif. (NEWS 8) - An eagle laid an egg Wednesday and it was all captured live on a webcam on the north side of Big Bear Lake.

Forest Service officials say if all goes well, the hatchling should appear around April 10.

Bald eagles migrate each winter to several spots in the San Bernardino and San Jacinto mountains, including Big Bear Lake. The nest in the Fawnskin area is about 120 feet in the air near the top of a Jeffrey pine.

Currently, a live stream is capturing the incubation process of the two parent eagles. The Friends of Big Bear Valley operates the webcam.

The egg laying comes at the tail end of the Forest Service’s annual eagle count, now in its 40th year, according to Friends of Big Bear Valley.

You can also follow the live stream on YouTube.