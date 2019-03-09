2 dead after midair collision at Torrey Pines Gliderport - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

2 dead after midair collision at Torrey Pines Gliderport

Posted: Updated:
By Jarrett Wright, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Video Report By Richard Allyn, Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Two paragliders died in a crash at the Torrey Pines Gliderport following a midair collision on Saturday.

San Diego Police say the two men collided and became entwined in glider cord before falling seventy-five feet to the cliffs below. 

Not much was known about the two men other than one was from San Diego and the other was from Orange County. There ages were listed as 61 and 43 but it is unknown which one was from where. 

Lifeguards say one of the men was flying to get his advanced pilot certificate. 

Witnesses told News 8 the area was very windy at the time of the collision.

A San Diego Fire-Rescue helicopter assisted lifeguards in the recovery effort.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 KFMB-TV. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.