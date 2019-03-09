2 dead after midair collision at Torrey Pines Gliderport

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Two paragliders died in a crash at the Torrey Pines Gliderport following a midair collision on Saturday.

San Diego Police say the two men collided and became entwined in glider cord before falling seventy-five feet to the cliffs below.

Not much was known about the two men other than one was from San Diego and the other was from Orange County. There ages were listed as 61 and 43 but it is unknown which one was from where.

Lifeguards say one of the men was flying to get his advanced pilot certificate.

Witnesses told News 8 the area was very windy at the time of the collision.

A San Diego Fire-Rescue helicopter assisted lifeguards in the recovery effort.

Rescue turns into recovery operation for two paragliders who apparently collided mid-air at Torrey Pines @CBS8 at 5pm pic.twitter.com/YaONR19QYJ — Richard Allyn (@RichardNews8) March 10, 2019

