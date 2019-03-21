Man shot to death near Spring Valley apartment complex

People living in their vehicles has become a contentious issue with many residents expressing safety concerns, and on Wednesday, the Pacific Beach Town Council heard more of those concerns as it searches for ideas to fix the situation.
Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to charge California water customers up to $10 per month to help clean up contaminated water in low-income and rural areas, but he will face resistance from some legislative Democrats hesitant to impose new taxes.
A low-pressure system could drop light rain Thursday in San Diego County before leaving the region, according to the National Weather Service.
Light and scattered rain in some areas of San Diego County this morning. A break in the rain and clouds may come late in the morning, but rain and clouds will return in the afternoon.
A homicide investigation is underway Thursday in Spring Valley after a man was found shot to death, according to sheriff’s officials.
A brand of baby's cough syrup sold nationwide at Dollar General stores is being recalled because it may be contaminated with bacteria that could lead to vomiting or diarrhea and, in rare cases, could be fatal.
The City of Encinitas on Wednesday took up a proposal to support the legalization of ferrets which are illegal in California, but some residents want to be able to have them as pets.
A growing number of Americans say immigration levels should remain the same or increase, according to a major U.S. survey, a shift that comes as the Trump administration has ramped up immigration enforcement.
Scheduling glitches led an immigration judge to deny the Trump administration's request to order four Central American migrants deported because they failed to show for initial hearings Wednesday in the U.S. while being forced to wait in Mexico.