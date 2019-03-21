Man shot to death near Spring Valley apartment complex - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Man shot to death near Spring Valley apartment complex

By Shauni Lyles, Digital Content Producer
Video Report By Steve Fiorina, Reporter

SPRING VALLEY (NEWS 8) - A homicide investigation is underway Thursday in Spring Valley after a man was found shot to death, according to sheriff’s officials.

The shooting was reported around 1:20 a.m. at an apartment complex near the 1000 block of Elkelton Blvd.

When deputies arrived, they found a man lying on the ground with gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information regarding a suspected shooter was immediately provided.

Officials said the surrounding area would remain closed until further notice.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

