Springtime beauty pops up in Sycamore Canyon County Preserve

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — While many locals have ventured north to find fields of poppies, plenty of springtime beauty is popping up all over San Diego County.

Our state flower, the California poppy, has been spotted all around town along with lavender blossoms and other blooming beauties.

News 8 viewer Chip Brent shared several pictures of colorful landscapes from Sycamore Canyon County Preserve and says, the area is “jam-packed a spring time bonanza.”

See below for pictures of the springtime splendor courtesy of Chip.