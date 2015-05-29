Innovate 8 Young Stem Innovators Contest winner recognized

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The winner of the Innovate 8 Young STEM Innovators Contest was recognized at San Pasqual Union School in Escondido Thursday morning.

Adam Douillet was chosen for having the best one minute video showing how STEM makes San Diego a better place.

Douillet received a plaque and the a $500 prize, plus another $500 for his school.

Adam Douillet spoke about why it's important for kids to be involved with STEM.

"It gives people new ideas from new areas just not science, but more of science, technology, engineering and math," he said.

James Priest, one of the other eight finalists in the contest attends the same school, and was also recognized.

Innovate 8 is a project of the San Diego County Office of Education and UC-San Diego.