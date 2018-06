EXCLUSIVE: Bandmate describes fugitive's disturbing past

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - On Tuesday, a former classmate who played in a heavy metal band with suspected killer Jeremy Green said he does not believe the fugitive will kill himself.The man spoke exclusively to CBS News 8 about his former best friend whom he met in high school at the San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts.Brandon lives in Skyline but asked not have last name used because of his friendship with the murder suspect Jeremy Green and with fellow band mates."If he had one redeeming quality, he was a talented musician," said Brandon.Green played the drums and Brandon played bass in a heavy metal band in the early 1990's."He could fly the sticks and catch them like Tommy Lee. He had amazing double bass," said Brandon.The name of their band was Tempist. They loved playing songs about death and blood by the heavy metal band Slayer But Brandon also remembers a dark side to his former band mate."When he killed my cat, that's when I knew he was going to snap sometime over something, and death would follow," said Brandon.Green now stands accused of murdering his wife of ten years by shooting her three times in Scripps Ranch. The couple raised three children, and Green remains on the run."When I first heard that he got married, me and the guitar player had the exact same reaction. Boy, wait until this woman finds out what she married," he said.Now, Brandon said he is worried for his own safety because he was once roommates with Jeremy Green in Alpine. Brandon became especially close with Green's mother."She needed me, I needed her. It worked out for a couple of months," he said.Despite the alleged violent actions, Brandon does not believe his former band mate will kill himself."He was way to vain to actually harm himself. He's way too egotistical. He had a very high self-esteem, unhealthy high self-esteem," he said.Brandon said he last spoke to Jeremy in the late 1990s, when Green was in the Air Force and stationed in England.He said Green called him to say he had gotten into trouble for threatening an officer and had his firearm taken away by military police.