EXCLUSIVE: Bandmate describes fugitive's disturbing past - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

EXCLUSIVE: Bandmate describes fugitive's disturbing past

Posted: Updated:
Jeremy Adam Green performs on drums in high school Jeremy Adam Green performs on drums in high school
Green plays drums at a local nightclub in the early 1990s Green plays drums at a local nightclub in the early 1990s
SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - On Tuesday, a former classmate who played in a heavy metal band with suspected killer Jeremy Green said he does not believe the fugitive will kill himself.The man spoke exclusively to CBS News 8 about his former best friend whom he met in high school at the San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts.

Brandon lives in Skyline but asked not have last name used because of his friendship with the murder suspect Jeremy Green and with fellow band mates.

[RELATED STORY: Surveillance video shows fugitive parking Corvette in San Ysidro parking lot]

"If he had one redeeming quality, he was a talented musician," said Brandon.

Green played the drums and Brandon played bass in a heavy metal band in the early 1990's.

"He could fly the sticks and catch them like Tommy Lee. He had amazing double bass," said Brandon.

The name of their band was Tempist.  They loved playing songs about death and blood by the heavy metal band Slayer.

But Brandon also remembers a dark side to his former band mate.

"When he killed my cat, that's when I knew he was going to snap sometime over something, and death would follow," said Brandon.

[RELATED STORY: Police continue search for husband on the run in Scripps Ranch murder investigation]

Green now stands accused of murdering his wife of ten years by shooting her three times in Scripps Ranch. The couple raised three children, and Green remains on the run.

"When I first heard that he got married, me and the guitar player had the exact same reaction. Boy, wait until this woman finds out what she married," he said.

Now, Brandon said he is worried for his own safety because he was once roommates with Jeremy Green in Alpine. Brandon became especially close with Green's mother.

"She needed me, I needed her. It worked out for a couple of months," he said.

Despite the alleged violent actions, Brandon does not believe his former band mate will kill himself.

"He was way to vain to actually harm himself. He's way too egotistical. He had a very high self-esteem, unhealthy high self-esteem," he said.

Brandon said he last spoke to Jeremy in the late 1990s, when Green was in the Air Force and stationed in England.

He said Green called him to say he had gotten into trouble for threatening an officer and had his firearm taken away by military police.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hyLpXKz8-xo

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:34:52 GMT

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

  • Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:13 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:13:47 GMT

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.