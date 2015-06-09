Surveillance video shows fugitive parking Corvette in San Ysidro - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Surveillance video shows fugitive parking Corvette in San Ysidro parking lot

Police identified the shooting suspect as 40-year-old Jeremy Green. Police identified the shooting suspect as 40-year-old Jeremy Green.
SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The silver Corvette police believe Jeremy Green sped away in after allegedly killing his wife on Saturday was found near the U.S.-Mexico border in a San Ysidro parking lot Tuesday. 

New surveillance video shows a man, believed to be Jeremy Green, paying to park in a San Ysidro parking lot, according to police. 

Police found the Corvette at International Parking where attendants shared their surveillance video from Saturday, around 3:00 p.m., 50 minutes after the murder. 

"They were just looking for somebody to see if they parked in here for some homicide, something about a wife," said Michael Garcia, a Gateway Parking assistant. 

The video showed a silver Corvette rolling-in, and man resembling Green pulling out a wad of singles to pay the seven dollars parking fee. 

In the video, the man looks like he was chewing gum at the time, and he looks in his rear-view mirror. 

The man was wearing a blue shirt with blue stripes, and then the video showed the suspect changing into a black shirt and black hat after parking. 

The suspect then walked towards the border. 

"He looked familiar, but I don't think I know him," said Garcia. 

Businesses in the area shared their surveillance cameras with CBS News 8, but Green was not on any of the videos.

[RELATED STORY: EXCLUSIVE: Bandmate describes fugitive's disturbing past]

Homicide detectives previously did not believe Green had fled to Mexico. 

Homicide detectives had the Corvette towed to the Northwestern Police Division where they will take closer took at any evidence that could them to the suspected wife-killer or motive in the murder case. 

As of this report there is no sign of Green, who is suspected of killing his wife after the couple had just left a marriage counseling session, and then fled the scene in a silver Corvette, according to police.

[RELATED STORY: Police continue search for husband on the run in Scripps Ranch murder investigation]

Court documents obtained by CBS News 8 revealed Tressa Green, 37, had filed for divorce from Green, 40, citing irreconcilable differences on April 13, 2015, but the date of separation is listed as April 1.

The couple was married in 2005 and had two children together. In the filing, Tressa asked for physical custody, but wanted to allow them visitation with their father.

Documents showed the couple filed for bankruptcy twice, once in 2008, and again in 2014.

Police have not disclosed who is caring for the children.

[RELATED STORY: SDPD search for man suspected of murdering wife in Scripps Ranch]

Green's step-dad was approached for a comment, but he simply said, "No comment."

Police have asked the public to not approach Green and to call 911 if they see him or the car. He is considered armed and dangerous.

