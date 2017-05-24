Man attacked by bee swarm in Ramona

RAMONA (NEWS 8/CNS) - A swarm of bees attacked a man in a rural East County neighborhood Wednesday, sending him to a hospital.
The insects descended on the 38-year-old victim in the 15400 block of Wyeport Road in Ramona about noon, according to Cal Fire.
Medics treated the man at the scene of the attack, then took him to Pomerado Hospital in Poway for further care, said Issac Sanchez, a fire captain with the state agency.
It was unclear how many times the victim had been stung, and his condition and name were not released.
Wednesday's incident was one of several attacks recently reported around the county including one earlier in May at Mission Trails Park and one on Tuesday in Rancho Bernardo.
