Mansion Death Lawsuit: Jonah Shacknai takes the stand

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Testimony continued Thursday in the civil lawsuit surrounding the mysterious death of Rebecca Zahau as her boyfriend Jonah Shacknai took the stand.

Jonah's brother Adam Shacknai is believed to have been the only person home when Zahau was found hanging from a second story balcony at Jonah Shacknai's mansion in Coronado.

Rebecca's death happened July 13, 2011, two days after 6-year-old Max, the son of Jonah Shacknai, took a fatal fall in the same home while Rebecca was babysitting.

Officials ruled Zahau's death a suicide, but her family believes she was killed by Adam Shacknai.

Jonah took the stand around 11 a.m. Thursday.

Earlier this week, Adam Shacknai took the stand.

Questioning of Jonah Shacknai opened with testimony about Jonah's background, he and Adam's childhood and their relationship growing up.

Adam's lawyer Dan Webb asked questions about Jonah's education and career path before turning to the subject of his ex-wives and children.

Jonah testified about meeting and marrying his second wife Dina Shacknai with whom he had his son Max in 2005. Jonah stated that he and Dina broke up in 2008.

Next, Webb asked Jonah about meeting Rebecca Zahau and Jonah testified that he met her in October of 2009.

Jonah testified that he met Rebecca at an eye center in Phoenix, Arizona, and said he believed she examined his eyes at their first meeting. Jonah also said he asked her to have dinner during that first conversation.

Webb asked if Jonah remembered the date of their first dinner together and Jonah responded affirmatively saying it was Oct. 19, 2009.

Jonah testified that their first date lasted 3 – 4 hours and talked about the things they discussed during that dinner.

"There was a significant compatibility on many levels," Jonah said of he and Rebecca.

Webb inquired about the progression of the couple's relationship and Jonah testified that they started seeing each other regularly through the end of 2009.

"I think we were undoubtedly a couple at the end of 2009," said Jonah. "Neither one of us were seeing other people."

Jonah testified that when he wasn't with his children he was either with Rebecca or working.

"It's a little bit of an odd story," Jonah said when asked about Rebecca moving in with him.

Jonah testified she moved her things into his home in Phoenix in March of 2010.

He said he had been on a trip with his three children – two from his first marriage, and Max from his marriage to Dina – when Rebecca moved her things in, including family pictures and personal items.

Jonah testified that they hadn't discussed her moving in and that Rebecca bringing her things into the home caused an issue with one of his older children.

Webb asked what their next steps were regarding the move in and Jonah said that after some discussion she moved her things back out.

Jonah then testified that about a month later Rebecca formally moved in and they were able to introduce the idea to his children.

When asked, Jonah talked about the relationship between himself and Rebecca, and said they were "very close."

"I'm confident that we loved one another," Jonah said. "We spent all of our time together that we could."

Webb's questioning then turned to Jonah's home in Coronado, California.

Jonah testified that he had owned the home for about four years as of 2010. He explained that when school got out he would take all three of his children to the home in Coronado for the summer each year.

Webb asked about where the children were when they weren't with Jonah during the summer and Jonah said Max would be with his mother at another home in Coronado and his older children would travel to the East Coast and back with their mother.

Jonah testified that during the summer months of 2010 Rebecca would come to Coronado for long weekends and use vacation time to visit as she still had a job at an eye center.

Webb asked about Rebecca's hobbies and Jonah testified that she was an amateur painter and was working on a "soccer player painting" for Max around the time of her death.

Next, Jonah talked about boating with Rebecca and his children. Jonah testified that they would use a "tow line" to tow his older children behind the boat on an innertube around Coronado harbor.

Webb asked if Jonah was aware that the same tow line was the rope connected with Rebecca's hanging and Jonah said yes.

Jonah testified that the tow rope and the innertube were stored in the garage.

Webb questioned Jonah about teaching Rebecca how to tie down the boat using the rope. Jonah testified that he showed her a simple, well-known way of securing the lines.

Jonah testified that Rebecca secured the boat this way each time they took the boat out.

Questioning moved to which members of Rebecca's family had met over the course of their relationship.

Webb asked about an event with Rebecca's family in which Jonah asked her father if they could begin dating, though they had already been living together. Jonah testified that Rebecca had asked him to do this.

Webb asked about Rebecca going to church to which Jonah responded that she had gone to church a couple of times during their relationship.

Jonah testified that during their first date he and Rebecca discussed religion and her upbringing.

He said that Rebecca had told him she had grown up in a very religious and strict home.

"She was not a fan of organized religion of any kind," Jonah said.

Jonah also said that Rebecca had not discussed her feelings on religion with her parents.

Questioning turned to Rebecca's job at the eye center and Jonah stated that she quit her job about 9 months into their relationship.

Jonah testified that Rebecca did not have a source of income nor savings that he was aware of at this time.

Webb asked about Rebecca's arrangement with her family regarding money. Jonah testified that Rebecca and her sisters had agreed to send money to their parents each month to help support them and their younger siblings.

Jonah stated that Rebecca would typically send an envelope of cash to her family and was concerned that she would not be able to continue that if she left her job.

He testified that he told Rebecca he would give her the money to continue sending to her parents if she were to quit her job.

Webb inquired as to how much money Jonah gave her for sending to her family and he stated it was $500.

He also testified that he gave Rebecca access to credit cards to use up until the time of her death and that he put no restrictions on her spending.

Questioning then moved to tape residue that was found on her leg following her death.

Jonah testified that she used compression tape sometimes for running and other physical activities.

Webb then asked Jonah about a man Rebecca had been married to when she and Jonah met named Neil Nalepa.

Jonah testified that it was his understanding that they were separated with he met Rebecca and that they subsequently got a divorce.

Next, Jonah described a conversation between he and Rebecca in December of 2010 in which she talked about Neil shoving her around.

Jonah also testified that Rebecca had been arrested for shop lifting once. He said that she had told him she wanted him to hear it from him. She explained it as an incident in which she had left a store in a hurry and forgotten she had merchandise on her.

Webb next asked about Rebecca's relationship with Jonah's oldest daughter – who was a young teenager in 2010. Jonah described it as "difficult" and talked about confrontations between the two.

Jonah testified that the relationship continued to be difficult during the summer of 2011 when the couple and children travelled to Coronado.

He described going to a counselor for advice on how to make the household run more smoothly.

Jonah said he thought that summer would be a chance to figure out if they could all get along.

He also stated that during the months before Rebecca's death, she and his daughter continued to have difficulties and the relationship showed no signs of improvement.

Webb's questioning turned to Jonah's son Max who was between the ages of 4 and 5 during the first years of Jonah and Rebecca's relationship.

Jonah said they had an "extremely close" relationship and that he had no doubt that Rebecca and Max loved each other.

Webb asked if the relationship between Rebecca and Max had an effect on Jonah's ex-wife, Max's mother Dina. Jonah testified that it did and said that Dina resented Rebecca for a variety of reasons.

He said that as Rebecca and Max grew closer that heightened the effect on Dina.

"She was pretty rough on Rebecca, there was no question about it," said Jonah.

Next, Jonah again talked about his plans for the summer of 2011 to try to work on the dynamics between his daughter and Rebecca.

Webb next directed Jonah's attention to the events beginning on July 11.

Jonah testified that on the morning of July 11 he took his two older children to the airport because they were flying to see their mom. He said that Max came along to see them off.

Next, Jonah said he and Max returned to his Coronado home where Rebecca and her younger sister Xena were. He said that Xena was there for a visit for her birthday.

Jonah testified that they had planned to go to the zoo later that day.

Webb asked what Jonah did next and he said that he went to the gym a few blocks away for a quick workout.

Jonah testified that he had been at the gym for about 15 minutes when he got a call from Rebecca's phone. He said that he could hear voices and commotion but no one speaking into the phone.

Jonah said he knew something was wrong and ran back to the house where he saw a firetruck, police cars and an ambulance.

Webb asked what Jonah saw when he entered the home and he said he saw Max on the ground near the front door being attended to be paramedics and that Rebecca was nearby.

Jonah testified that paramedics then put Max in an ambulance and Jonah followed behind with an officer in a police car as they went to Coronado Sharp Hospital.

Next, Jonah said Max was taken into an emergency treatment room where doctors worked trying to resuscitate him. He said he was not breathing on his own, but doctors eventually got a pulse.

Jonah then said that the hospital staff took Max for CT scan.

