Damaged dockless bikes, scooters found abandoned around San Diego

Video Report By Monique Griego, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) —Dockless bikes and scooters have been a hot topic across San Diego the past few months.

Some residents are fed up with them being left across town, others like the easy access for a ride.

But now, deliberately damaged bikes are popping up in some pretty abnormal places

Witnesses report seeing bikes sawed in half, without seats and vandalized in other ways.

On social media pictures have been posted of Limebikes sawed in half.

"I think that's awful," said San Diego resident Charlotte Rogers-Jones. "It's somebody else's property, somebody else's business."

It's unclear whether the person who chopped up the bike was someone fed up with what some have called a neighborhood nuisance or just someone wanting to be randomly destructive

In La Jolla, a local photographer captured images of a dockless bike lying on the rocks of the cove after apparently being pushed off a cliff.

Because the area is basically only accessible by water, a kayaker got it out of the water.

Another picture shows a yellow Ofo bike tossed down the rocks of Sunset Cliffs.

Most people News 8 spoke with were torn on the issue of dockless bike programs.

"I do love the idea or concept of having them here, but I can see people see they're not being monitored," said Rogers-Jones.

But even the critics didn't see destruction as the answer.

"If they don't like it, there's other ways to go about it," said Pacific Beach resident Nate Gilles.

