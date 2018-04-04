Live Stream: Jury deliberations continue in Zahau wrongful death suit

Court expected to resume deliberations momentarily: Stream live from your mobile device: http://kfmb.us/livestream

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Jury deliberations will continue Wednesday in the trial of a lawsuit alleging that Adam Shacknai, the brother of millionaire Jonah Shacknai, killed Jonah Shacknai's girlfriend, Rebecca Zahau, at the Spreckles Coronado mansion in July 2011.

A medical examiner ruled Zahau's death a suicide in 2011, but her family believes that Adam Shacknai, the only other person at home at the time of her death, killed her and staged it to look like a suicide.

A day prior to her death, Zahau was caring for Jonah Shacknai's 6-year-old son when he fell from a second-story landing at Jonah's Coronado mansion, suffering an injury that caused his death five days later.

The jury did not reach a verdict on Tuesday, so they will resume deliberations at 9:15 a.m.

