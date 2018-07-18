MTS gets in the San Diego Comic-Con spirit, encourages attendees to use public transportation

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Early Wednesday was the calm before the craziness in Downtown San Diego. But major traffic is expected to start Wednesday evening as Comic-Con kicks off with preview night.
If you are planning to head down to the convention center or the areas around it, public transportation is probably the best way to get Downtown.
MTS officials said they wanted to get into the spirit with an homage to the Netflix hit show "Stranger Things."
The trolley stop downtown is complete with everything from the Shadow Monster on top to signage from the arcade the kids in Hawkins, Indiana frequent.
The trolley will be running every 7 to 15 minutes throughout San Diego Comic-Con, according to MTS. Also of note, the trolley departs from SDCCU Stadium, which will offer 5,000 free parking spots.
Things are starting to look a little “Strange” at the Convention Center trolley station ahead of #ComicCon2018 pic.twitter.com/EeULwsLqkr— Amanda Shotsky (@AmandaShotsky) July 18, 2018
This year 130,000 people are expected to descend on the Downtown area and officials expect a huge trolley rider turnout, especially because the city decided for the first time ever to shut down Harbor Drive, which runs directly in front of the San Diego Convention Center.
The closure of Harbor Drive is not just for cars, it will also be closed to bikes scooters and skateboards between First Avenue and Park Boulevard.
Officials will shut down the street starting at 3 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.
Police also want to remind everyone to be safe and aware of their surroundings; it’s going to get very busy and there is already lot going on with exhibits on every streets corner.
Attendance at this year's convention, which officially opens Thursday, is expected to top 130,000 people.
Happy #SDCC2018! The Trolley is the best portal to the Upside Down world of #SDCC. Download the Compass Cloud app and select the ‘Special Event’ service for SDCC multi-day passes. pic.twitter.com/JikOUItvGJ— San Diego MTS (@sdmts) July 18, 2018
