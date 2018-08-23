Deadly crash at La Jolla Village closes NB 805

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A fiery pileup caused by a wrong-way driver killed as many as three people on Interstate 805 in the Miramar area late Thursday afternoon and tangled rush-hour traffic for miles around.

The series of collisions occurred on the northbound side of the freeway near Miramar Road shortly after 4:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The death toll of the wreck remained uncertain as of 6 p.m., though authorities believed that upwards of three people perished in the damaged vehicles, two of which wound up ablaze.

At least one person was transported to a trauma center with serious injuries, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The accident forced a closure of the northbound side of the interstate between Miramar Road and Sorrento Valley into the early evening, CHP public- affairs Officer Mary Bailey said.

Check Traffic Updates.

Just got to the scene of a fatal crash along 805N at La Jolla Village.....3 confirmed fatalities. All lanes closed. Cause appears to be wrong way driver @CBS8 @News8 @thecwsandiego pic.twitter.com/zAYVTx2Dou — Shannon Handy (@ShannonNews8) August 24, 2018

All lanes on NB I-805 at La Jolla Village Drive/Miramar Road are closed due to a multi-vehicle traffic collision. All traffic is being diverted off to La Jolla Village Dr. #SDCaltransAlert — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) August 24, 2018

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.