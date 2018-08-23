Deadly crash at La Jolla Village closes NB 805 - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A fiery pileup caused by a wrong-way driver killed as many as three people on Interstate 805 in the Miramar area late Thursday afternoon and tangled rush-hour traffic for miles around.

The series of collisions occurred on the northbound side of the freeway near Miramar Road shortly after 4:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The death toll of the wreck remained uncertain as of 6 p.m., though authorities believed that upwards of three people perished in the damaged vehicles, two of which wound up ablaze.

At least one person was transported to a trauma center with serious injuries, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The accident forced a closure of the northbound side of the interstate between Miramar Road and Sorrento Valley into the early evening, CHP public- affairs Officer Mary Bailey said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

