Mansion Death Lawsuit: Closing arguments begin in wrongful death suit

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Closing arguments began Monday in the trial of a wrongful death lawsuit alleging that a woman who authorities say committed suicide by hanging herself at her boyfriend's Coronado mansion in 2011 was actually killed by the boyfriend's younger brother.

Rebecca Zahau's mother and older sister filed the civil lawsuit against Adam Shacknai, the brother of Zahau's boyfriend Jonah Shacknai, alleging the defendant killed the 32-year-old Zahau for revenge.

A day prior to her death, Zahau was caring for Jonah Shacknai's 6-year-old son when he fell from a second-story landing, suffering an injury that caused his death five days later.

The attorney for Zahau's family says her boyfriend's brother struck her on the head four times and sexually assaulted her before putting a noose on her neck and throwing her off a balcony in the Coronado mansion.

Adam Shacknai and his attorney dispute those claims and finished giving their defense evidence last week ahead of Monday's closing arguments.

