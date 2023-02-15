CBS 8's former weatherwoman Raquel Welch has died at 82

Former San Diego weatherwoman and Hollywood icon who appeared on CBS 8's “Sun Up” in the 1960s has died after a brief illness, according to reports

SAN DIEGO — Raquel Welch, who was a weather presenter at CBS 8, has passed away at the age of 82 after a reported brief illness.

TMZ first reported the star's death. The award-winning actress "passed away peacefully this morning after a brief illness," Welch's manager confirmed to People on Wednesday.

Welch appeared on the CBS 8 "Sun Up" program in 1960. Then, she returned to KFMB in 2010, over 50 years later. Reporter Larry Himmel welcomed the former Miss La Jolla and Miss San Diego to the weather set where they talked about her memories of reporting the weather, the beauty pageants that led to her acting career and the book she had just released that year called "Raquel: Beyond the Cleavage."

The 82-year-old had breakout roles in the 1966 sci-films "Fantastic Voyage" and "One Million Years B.C.," the prehistoric fantasy film that launched her status as a sex symbol.

She went on to star in dozens of other movies including "The Three Musketeers," which she won a Golden Globe for. She also appeared in "The Prince and the Pauper," "Legally Blonde" and many more.

Welch is survived by her two children, Damon and Tahnee Welch.

Raquel Welch, then Raquel Tejada, was Miss La Jolla and Miss San Diego's Fairest of the Fair 1958. She won those titles while attending La Jolla High School.

This photo shows CBS 8's one-time weatherwoman Raquel Welch as Miss San Diego County. She also held the titles of Fairest of the Fair and Miss Con-Tour.

