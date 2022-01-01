x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Politics

California 2022 election | How to find your polling location, track your ballot and moreCalifornia 2022 election | How to find your polling location, track your ballot and more
Elections

California 2022 election | How to find your polling location, track your ballot and more

With Election Day just a week away, here is a guide that will walk you through what you need to know before you cast your vote.

Featured

More Politics

Hot Button

Local

Featured Videos

Before You Leave, Check This Out