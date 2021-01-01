Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
Features
Health
Crime
Nation World
Vote 2020
Investigations
Community
VERIFY
Entertainment
Latest News Stories
San Diego Civic leaders reveal details of 'Come Play Outside' initiative
HELP Button: Links mentioned on News 8
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
10-Day
Hourly
Gas Prices
Traffic
Latest Weather Stories
More clouds, humidity and inland storm chances in San Diego
MicroClimate Forecast Thursday, July 1
Sports
Back
SDSU Aztecs /College
San Diego Padres /MLB
Latest Sports Stories
Breastfeeding Olympians allowed to bring babies to Tokyo
Rules of the Game: Skateboarding
Connect
Back
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
TV Listings
Help Button
VOTE
Newsletter
Latest News Stories
Crime Stoppers Most Wanted: Damian Jamar Downey
Yes, aluminum foil can be used over windows to help keep homes cool
Watch
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
San Diego, CA »
76°
San Diego, CA »
Weather
Closings
Help Button
Community
The FOUR
Up With 8
Throwback
Recipes
Traffic
San Diego Living
Contests
YouTube
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
San Diego Living
San Diego Living
San Diego Living
San Diego Living showcases the local businesses, people, products and places that make San Diego “America’s Finest City.” Hosted by Laura Cavanaugh, San Diego Living can be seen weekdays at 8:57 am on CW and 12:27 pm on CBS 8. The program features sponsored content.
San Diego Living
Go all-in on giving back with Harrah's All-In 4 Change
Nominate your favorite charity to win a share of $100,000 in grants. Sponsored by Harrah’s Resort SoCal
San Diego Living
Open your heart to a child
Become a resource parent today. Sponsored by County of San Diego HHSA
San Diego Living
Together against COVID
Resources to keep San Diego’s black community safe. Sponsored by Multicultural Health Foundation
San Diego Living
Interested in having your business featured on San Diego Living?
Contact CBS 8 for more information about the paid advertorial segment.
Featured Videos
San Diego Living
Go all-in on giving back with Harrah's All-In 4 Change
San Diego Living
North County Resource Parent of the Year, Jill Michelle, shares her journey as a resource parent.
San Diego Living
Together against COVID
San Diego Living
TOOTRiS Supports Working Parents
San Diego Living
Empowering reads for kids that shine a light on friendship
San Diego Living
Summer meal solutions
San Diego Living
Carlsbad is Calling
San Diego Living
Employers offering child care as a benefit
San Diego Living
Navigate the life you aspire to live personally and professionally
San Diego Living
Do you love kids? Consider becoming a child care provider.
San Diego Living
Carlsbad Is Calling
San Diego Living
Struggling to pay your utility bills?
San Diego Living
Go all-in on giving back with Harrah's All-In 4 Change
San Diego Living
North County Resource Parent of the Year, Jill Michelle, shares her journey as a resource parent.
San Diego Living
Together against COVID
San Diego Living
TOOTRiS Supports Working Parents
San Diego Living
Empowering reads for kids that shine a light on friendship
San Diego Living
Summer meal solutions
San Diego Living
Carlsbad is Calling
San Diego Living
Employers offering child care as a benefit
San Diego Living
Navigate the life you aspire to live personally and professionally
San Diego Living
Do you love kids? Consider becoming a child care provider.
San Diego Living
Carlsbad Is Calling
San Diego Living
Struggling to pay your utility bills?
San Diego Living
Lifeline for working parents
TOOTRiS empowers parents to find quality child care. Sponsored by TOOTRis
San Diego Living
Empowering reads for kids that shine a light on friendship
Books that teach the fundamentals of kindness and friendship. Sponsored by Empowered Publicity
San Diego Living
Lifeline for working parents
TOOTRiS empowers parents to find quality child care. Sponsored by TOOTRis
San Diego Living
Empowering reads for kids that shine a light on friendship
Books that teach the fundamentals of kindness and friendship. Sponsored by Empowered Publicity
San Diego Living
Summer meal solutions
Quick, easy, delicious dishes with Chef Anna Rossi. Sponsored by Albertsons and Vons
San Diego Living
Carlsbad is Calling
Adventure awaits at Carlsbad Lagoon, the perfect place for the entire family. Sponsored by Visit Carlsbad
San Diego Living
Summer meal solutions
Quick, easy, delicious dishes with Chef Anna Rossi. Sponsored by Albertsons and Vons
San Diego Living
Carlsbad is Calling
Adventure awaits at Carlsbad Lagoon, the perfect place for the entire family. Sponsored by Visit Carlsbad
San Diego Living
Employers offering child care as a benefit
Partnering with TOOTRiS, a turn-key solution for employers. Sponsored by TOOTRiS
San Diego Living
Navigate the life you aspire to live personally and professionally. Sponsored by Empowered Publicity
Keys to peace, happiness, health, and excellence through IOU Life Leadership
San Diego Living
Employers offering child care as a benefit
Partnering with TOOTRiS, a turn-key solution for employers. Sponsored by TOOTRiS
San Diego Living
Navigate the life you aspire to live personally and professionally. Sponsored by Empowered Publicity
Keys to peace, happiness, health, and excellence through IOU Life Leadership
San Diego Living
Start Your Own Business, Become A Child Care Provider
TOOTRiS Supports You Each Step of the Journey. Sponsored by TOOTRiS
San Diego Living
Carlsbad is Calling
A Trifecta of Coastal Fun, Relaxation and Outdoor Adventure. Sponsored by Visit Carlsbad
San Diego Living
Struggling to pay your utility bills?
SDG&E is helping you save money on your next energy bill. Sponsored by SDG&E
San Diego Living
Start Your Own Business, Become A Child Care Provider
TOOTRiS Supports You Each Step of the Journey. Sponsored by TOOTRiS
San Diego Living
Carlsbad is Calling
A Trifecta of Coastal Fun, Relaxation and Outdoor Adventure. Sponsored by Visit Carlsbad
San Diego Living
Struggling to pay your utility bills?
SDG&E is helping you save money on your next energy bill. Sponsored by SDG&E
KFMB would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow