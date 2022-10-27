x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Entertainment Tonight

2022 YouTube Streamy Awards: The Complete List of Nominations (Exclusive)

2022 YouTube Streamy Awards: The Complete List of Nominations (Exclusive)

The 2022 YouTube Streamy Awards nominations are here! The annual celebration, produced by dick clark productions and Tubefilter, will honor excellence in online video and the creators behind it on Dec. 4 at The Beverly Hilton. It will also stream live exclusively on YouTube (YouTube.com/Streamys).

Internet stars Addison Rae, Charli D'Amelio, and MrBeast are once again vying for Creator of the Year alongside seven other lucky nominees. Reigning champion MrBeast, who took home Creator of the Year in 2020 and 2021, also takes the lead with seven nominations in 2022. 

This year's host is Airrack, one of the fastest-growing creators in the world -- he surpassed 10 million subscribers on his YouTube channel in less than three years. Airrack will be joined by a crew of creators  for an evening of celebration, collaboration and unexpected moments.

Exciting new categories for 2022 include gaming-focused awards such as Streamer of the Year, Breakout Streamer, Competitive Gamer, and Variety Streamer, as well as awards for VTubers who use virtual avatars.

Check out the full list of nominations below.

OVERALL AWARDS

Creator of the Year

Addison Rae
Airrack
Blogilates
Charli D'Amelio
Dream
JiDion
Logan Paul
Mark Rober
MrBallen
MrBeast

Show of the Year 

Challenge Accepted • Michelle Khare
Chicken Shop Date • Amelia Dimoldenberg
Good Mythical Morning
Hot Ones • First We Feast
I spent a day with • AnthonyPadilla
In Space with Markiplier • Markiplier
RDCWorld
Sidetalk
Twitch Rivals
UNHhhh • WOWPresents

Streamer of the Year

HasanAbi
IShowSpeed
Kai Cenat
Kyedae
Ludwig
Pokimane
Quackity
tarik
Valkyrae
xQc

International 

Anasala Family (United Arab Emirates)
Enaldinho (Brazil)
HikakinTV (Japan)
Khaby Lame (Italy)
Mythpat (India)

Short form

the cheeky boyos
DeMarcus Shawn
Ian Boggs
Savanah Moss
Sheena Melwani

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS

Breakout Creator

BENOFTHEWEEK
Kallmekris
Kirsten Titus
MrBallen
Ryan Trahan

Breakout Streamer

Emiru
IShowSpeed
Kai Cenat
kkatamina
QTCinderella

Collaboration 

JustDustin, Hacksmith Industries, Unspeakable • First YouTuber To Break The Orb Wins $10,000
Ludwig • My Gameshow Broke YouTube
Mark Rober, Jim Browning, Trilogy Media • Pranks Destroy Scam Callers - GlitterBomb Payback
MrBeast • Extreme $1,000,000 Hide And Seek
Sam and Colby, Kallmekris, Celina SpookyBoo • Our Unexplainable Night at Crescent Hotel

Creator for Social Good 

Invisible People
MrBallen • MrBallen Foundation
MrBeast and Mark Rober • #TeamSeas
Ryan Trahan • Feeding America
The Game Theorists • St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Creator Product

Feastables • MrBeast
Happy Dad • NELK
Holo Taco • Simply Nailogical
POPFLEX • Blogilates
PRIME Hydration • Logan Paul x KSI

Crossover 

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson
Gordon Ramsay
Hailey Rhode Bieber
Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch (blondebrunetteredhead)
Post Malone

First Person 

Airrack
courtreezy
JiDion
Safiya Nygaard
Yes Theory

Just Chatting 

BruceDropEmOff
HasanAbi
Kai Cenat
Quackity
xQc

Variety Streamer

Asmongold
Lirik
Ludwig
MoistCr1TiKaL
Valkyrae

VTuber

CodeMiko
Ironmouse
Nyanners
Veibae
Zentreya

SHOW AWARDS

Podcast

Call Her Daddy
H3 Podcast
IMPAULSIVE
MrBallen Podcast
On Purpose with Jay Shetty

Scripted Series 

Dhar Mann
In Space with Markiplier • Markiplier
Jack Pop
NORMAL BRITISH SERIES • Brandon Rogers
RDCWorld

Unscripted Series

Challenge Accepted • Michelle Khare
Chicken Shop Date • Amelia Dimoldenberg
I spent a day with • AnthonyPadilla
Sidetalk
UNHhhh • WOWPresents

SUBJECT AWARDS

Animated 

Haminations
illymation
Jaiden Animations
Ketnipz
MeatCanyon

Beauty

Bailey Sarian
Brad Mondo
Mikayla Nogueira
MissDarcei
NikkieTutorials

Comedy 

Adrian Bliss
Kallmekris
RDCWorld
Rich Black Guy
The McFarlands

Commentary 

Chad Chad
Danny Gonzalez
Drew Gooden
Jarvis Johnson
LegalEagle

Competetive Gamer

iiTzTimmy
NICKMERCS
Shroud
tarik
TenZ

Dance 

BDASH
Enola Bedard
Matt Steffanina
Merrick Hanna
Michael Le

Fashion and Style 

Gunnar Deatherage
Kenz Lawrén
Mina Le
Nikita Dragun
Wisdom Kaye

Food 

Babish Culinary Universe
Cooking With Lynja
Nick DiGiovanni
Sideserf Cake Studio
Uncle Roger

Gamer 

Aphmau
Dream
LazarBeam
Markiplier
TommyInnit

Health and Wellness 

Austen Alexander
Blogilates
Doctor Mike
Dr Julie
The Fitness Marshall

Kids and Family 

Brody Hudson Schaffer
FunnyMike
Ninja Kidz TV
Rebecca Zamolo
Zeth & Saylor

Learning and Education 

bigweirdworld
Casual Geographic
Colin and Samir
Tom Scott
Veritasium

Lifestyle 

Alexa Rivera
Brent Rivera
Charli D'Amelio
Kara and Nate
Retirement House

News 

Brian Tyler Cohen
Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan
Gay News • Josh Helfgott
HasanAbi
The Philip DeFranco Show

Science and Engineering 

I did a thing
JLaservideo
Mark Rober
Simone Giertz
Westen Champlin

Sports 

Blind Surfer Pete Gustin
FaZe Deestroying
Jesser
Ryan Garcia
Tara and Hunter

Technology 

Glarses
iJustine
Linus Tech Tips
Marques Brownlee
Mrwhosetheboss

CRAFT AWARDS

Cinematography 

Ashley Xu
Go4x4
James Hoffmann
Lyrical Lemonade
Samba Films

Editing 

Airrack
Brandon Rogers
Cooking With Lynja
MrBeast
UNHhhh • WOWPresents

Visual and Special Effects 

Buttered Side Down
Corridor Crew
Happy Kelli
SoKrispyMedia
Zach King

Writing 

Baron Ryan
Brandon Rogers
Daniel Thrasher
Julie Nolke
LongBeachGriffy

BRAND AWARDS

Brand of the Year 

Harry Potter
Insta360
Old Spice
SpongeBob
Tampax

Agency of the Year 

BEN
Portal A
Reach Agency
Spacestation Integrations
Whalar

Brand Engagement 

#TeamSeas • MrBeast and Mark Rober
Apex Legends • Celebrate the Gaiden Event with Apex Legends VTuber Avatars
Five Nights at Freddy's • Freddy & Friends: On Tour
HelloFresh • StreamElements Teams Up With HelloFresh
Red Notice • Netflix x TikTok Twist On the Movie Trailer

Branded Series 

Harry Potter Magical Movie Moments • Wizarding World
Lenovo #GamerVsWorld • SypherPK
Old Spice Writer's Room • LOL Network
Pineapple Playhouse • SpongeBob SquarePants Official
Red Notice Twist On the Movie Trailer • Netflix x TikTok

Branded Video 

15,000 Dominoes - Harry Potter HOGWARTS HOUSES! • Hevesh5
Gorgeous, gorgeous people love Clé de Peau Beauté concealer! • Martha Stewart
I don't even know anymore lmao Andra Gogan (Insta360) • Merrick Hanna
Portal Chase MARATHON ft. SpongeBob, Loud House, Casagrandes & Henry Danger! • Nickelodeon Cartoon Universe
When u try to stay hydrated without Old Spice body wash • Adam W

Influencer Campaign 

Belonging • Google x YouTube BrandConnect
Men Have Skin Too • Old Spice
Standard • Nebula
The Ultimate Teammate • Tampax
Unmask Your Smile • Philips Sonicare

Social Impact Campaign 

The (RED) Creator Cup 2022 • (RED)
#TeamSeas • MrBeast and Mark Rober
Don't Look Away • Everytown for Gun Safety
Once Upon A Bi • Tinder
PSA: Protect Our Families • GLAAD

RELATED CONTENT: 

Yung Gravy and Addison Rae's Mom Sheri Easterling Break Up

Charli D’Amelio Gushes Over Landon Barker's Support on 'DWTS'

YouTube Star Logan Paul Signs With WWE

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Family of Rebecca Zahau petitions Medical Examiner to change cause of death

Before You Leave, Check This Out