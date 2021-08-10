Alfred Molina Marries 'Frozen' Director Jennifer Lee -- and Jonathan Groff Officiates

Love is an open door for actor Alfred Molina and Frozen director Jennifer Lee! The couple tied the knot in a beautiful garden wedding over the weekend and the photos are sure to make you melt.

"We did. We do," Lee captioned the pics.

Molina, 68, and Lee, 49, wed under a rose-covered archway with Frozen star Jonathan Groff serving as their officiant.

Turns out, the 36-year-old actor has a special place in the couple's love story. Lee shared a photo from her wedding day, laughing with Groff, writing, "This beautiful, generous soul is the reason Fred and I met. We owe him the world."

Molina and Groff worked together in the 2012 production of the Tony Award-winning play, Red. In 2019, the two were working together again in Frozen II, with Molina voicing the character of Agnarr, Elsa and Anna's father, and Groff reprising his role as Kristoff. Lee wrote and directed both Frozen and its sequel, and also penned the book for Frozen on Broadway.

Lee wore a beautiful cream-colored gown on her wedding day with a sparkly sheer layer over top. As for Molina, the groom wore a black suit with a white rose pinned to his lapel. In one sweet pic, the actor held his hands up to his mouth and was visibly emotional as he looked at his bride. Lee also shared a photo looking emotional as the couple stood at the outdoor altar.

Frozen star Josh Gad commented on the post, writing, "Oh my God!!!! Yes!!!! Congrats!!!!!! Love you both so much!"

Molina's first wife, English actress Jill Gascoine, died of Alzheimer's disease in April 2020 at the age of 83. Lee was previously married to Robert Joseph Monn. They share 18-year-old daughter Agatha.

In 2019, Lee told the New York Times of her relationship with Molina, "I just feel very lucky because I'm, you know, 48 years old and I'm very happy in my family life and he's very caring and very good to my daughter. And so I feel lucky."