Marla Gibbs Got 'Overheated' at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony But Is 'Doing Well,' Rep Says

Marla Gibbs is "doing well" after a scary moment at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. The 90-year-old actress appeared to be about to faint at a point during her speech on Tuesday; Gibbs' rep tells ET she was "overheated" and needed time to cool down amid the Los Angeles heat.

"Marla was overwhelmed with all the love and support she received and got overheated. She just needed a few minutes to cool down. She is so full of gratitude and doing well right now," the rep says.

It was over 90 degrees in Los Angeles on Tuesday when Gibbs received her star on the Walk of Fame. As the actress was at the podium giving a speech, she suddenly paused, and appeared to be close to fainting. At that point, a man rushed up to keep the star from falling and Gibbs' daughter Angela explained her mother needed a moment "to cool down."

Gibbs is for known for her role as George Jefferson's maid, Florence Johnston, in The Jeffersons, for which she received five Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. The actress also starred in the show's spin-off Checking In, as well as the NBC sitcom 227, which she co-produced, played the lead role of Mary Jenkins and sang the theme song.