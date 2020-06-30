Nick Cordero’s Wife Amanda Kloots ‘Couldn’t Keep It Together’ During ‘Hard Day’ in ICU With Him

Nick Cordero's wife, Amanda Kloots, isn't afraid to get real as the 41-year-old Broadway actor continues to fight for his life. Cordero was diagnosed in March with the coronavirus and has been in the ICU ever since. As he approaches 90 days in intensive care, Kloots, who is known for her positivity and optimism, took to her Instagram Stories early Tuesday morning to get candid about her difficult day.

"I had a hard day today," she wrote in a departure from her usual upbeat video messages. "I cried all day basically."

The personal trainer added that she "got mad at God," and even had an "outburst," expressing frustrations that while she and others pray for Cordero's recovery, she felt their family couldn't catch a break.

She added that her challenging day continued as she visited Cordero in the hospital.

"I broke big time today; at home, at the hospital in front of doctors and while sitting next to Nick," she wrote. "I couldn't keep it together."

But this setback won't stop Kloots from continuing to push forward.

"It's OK to cry, to get mad and say it's not fair," she wrote. "I will keep my faith and keep asking for miracles. I will put my armor back on and walk taller tomorrow. I will do the best I can do and make myself as big as I can."

Noting that the past 89 days of watching her husband battle the disease have been "tough," Kloots added, "I broke today. I'll be back tomorrow."

Cordero has had endless struggles battling the coronavirus. He's lost 65 pounds, had his leg amputated and underwent many procedures to stave off infections. Kloots has been sharing his journey on her social media accounts, posting regular updates and encouraging fans to sing and dance to Cordero's song, "Live Your Life."

