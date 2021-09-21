'The Voice': Ariana Grande and John Legend Walk Off When Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson Start Fighting

Ariana Grande and John Legend had enough of their fellow coaches' fighting on Tuesday's The Voice!

During the latest round of Blind Auditions, Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson were both trying to win over country star Lana Scott -- who impressed with her authentic tone while covering Kelsea Ballerini's "Hole in the Bottle" --when they got into yet another feud about who knows more about country music.

First, Blake accused Kelly of not recognizing the song. "I toured with her!" Kelly fired back. (Not for nothing, Kelsea also filled in for Kelly on last season of The Voice.) Then, Kelly started her age-old pitch, warning Lana against picking a "liar for a coach."

Exasperated, John and Ariana tried to get a word in edgewise, but were unsuccessful. So, Ari suggested they walk off.

"Do you wanna get a snack, actually?" she asked John, checking in with Kelly to see if she wanted anything, while Blake continued to wax poetic about his multiple Voice victories.

The pair munched on some popcorn backstage as Kelly and Blake continued to make their pitches. "I feel like John and I are like parents on a vacation or a field trip," Ari mused. "And they're just like, fighting over toys and stuff."

When they finally returned, Lana had a decision to make, and to almost everyone's chagrin, she decided to join Team Blake.

"There's nothing better than being ganged up on by all three of the other coaches and still getting the artist," Blake bragged after the win.

ET caught up with the Voice coaches during their season 21 press conference ahead of Monday's premiere, where John, Kelly and Blake placed the target squarely on Ariana's back as the first-time coach this season -- especially because so many of the show's young singers idolize the two-time GRAMMY winner's vocal talent and chart success.

"Of course she's a threat!" John said with a laugh. "She is hugely talented, hugely successful and has legions and legions of fans that know how to use the internet and vote."

"There's no disadvantage when you're Ariana Grande," Kelly agreed. "She can't say it. I will."

"It's embarrassing to follow her [onto the Voice stage]," Blake joked of the audience's enthusiasm for the "7 Rings" singer. "It exposes my lack of celebrity."

As a longtime "huge fan of The Voice," Ariana was humble about her possible advantages, but said she couldn't wait for fans to see how her season 21 team comes together.

"I have watched many seasons and I love watching the show," she said. "It always has the best energy. It's such wholesome, inspiring television, and I love seeing the different voices and watching so many people start careers for themselves. It's a beautiful, amazing thing."

The Voiceairs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from this season in the video below.