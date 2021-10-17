Blended Festival attracts thousands, singer Bryce Vine chats with News 8

Guests are enjoying wine, food and plenty of music from artists like Jesse Montana, Loud Luxury and Bryce Vine.

The Blended Festival took over Spanish Landing Park this weekend.

Organizers say 9,000 tickets were sold to the two-day music festival. Guests enjoyed wine, food and plenty of music from artists like Jesse Montana, Loud Luxury and Bryce Vine.

"Songs used to make me feel better depending on what I was going through and now that is therapy for me and in my music," said Vine.

"We really are a combination or a blending of amazing music, great food and delicious wine," said Director of Press and Media Relations, Vito Glazers.