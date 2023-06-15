Netflix opening its first pop-up restaurant in Los Angeles

Netflix is serving culinary creations from your favorite shows, created by legendary chefs from Iron Chef, Chef's Table and more starting June 30 in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES — Have you ever wanted to take a bite out of the delicious food presented in your favorite Netflix food shows? Well now is your chance to try one of Netflx’s culinary creations.

Launching June 30, Netflix is opening its first culinary space in Los Angeles dubbed Netflix Bites. The pop-up restaurant will give food fans the opportunity to taste dishes created by world-class chefs that have been featured in shows like Chef’s Table, Iron Chef, Nailed It!, Is It Cake? and more.

The screen-to-table dining experience will be open seven days a week from 5 p.m.to 10 p.m., serving brunch on the weekends from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You can book your reservation here.

“Netflix is already a destination for beloved food programming, from documentaries to competition shows," said Josh Simon, Netflix Consumer Products Vice President. "From episode to entrée, with NETFLIX BITES we are creating an in-person experience where fans can immerse themselves in their favorite food shows.”

A long list of culinary legends will serve up dishes at the limited-time pop-up. Some of the acclaimed chefs include. Jacques Torres, Andrew Zimmern, Ming Tsai, Ann Kim, and Michelin-starred chef Curtis Stone.

"Bringing my love of food to people across the world is one of the biggest thrills of my life but this screen-to-table experience of giving fans a taste of what happens on camera is just awesome. The talented chefs and mixologists assembled means there is something for everyone, and I’m wildly excited that my team at Curtis Stone Events is involved in bringing NETFLIX BITES to life,” said Michelin-starred chef Curtis Stone.

Fans and foodies will be sipping on craft custom cocktails created by mixologists from Netfix’s Drink Masters.

“We are excited to collaborate with these incredible chefs who will bring this vision to life and showcase an array of their delicious menus," Simon said.

Netflix Bites is another attempt by the streaming company to marry its content with immersive, one-of-a-kind fan experiences.

Netflix has explored other popular live experiences that include The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience, Stranger Things: The Experience, Money Heist: The Experience and more.