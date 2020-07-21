Out & About: BoatBNB allows you to live on a boat without having to buy one

Rent a yacht like a hotel room. BoatBNB also offers dockside accommodations, charter, harbor cruises, and sailing charters.

Come aboard my yacht!

Just kidding, I don't own a yacht. But that doesn't mean I can't slip away on the water.

I checked out BoatBNB – Boat Bed & Breakfast on Shelter Island.

Shaun McMahon started this business about 11-years ago. In fact, I got to sit on the boat she got when she first started this business. It's called the "Slipaway" and there was even a movie filmed onboard! Shaun had such a passion for the water, that she wanted to share the love.

Here's how BoatBNB works – you basically rent a yacht like a hotel room. This way you can experience what it would be like to live on a boat, without having to buy one.