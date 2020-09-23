Out & About: Julian Farm and Orchard

Julian sure knows how to put you in the sweater weather mood.

It's officially fall y'all!

So I went over to Julian Farm and Orchard to kick off the season. It doesn't feel much like fall outside, considering I am legitimately sweating in my booties (by the way, it's not a good idea to wear open-toed shoes to a farm in case you were wondering) but Julian sure knows how to put you in the sweater weather mood.

I met with Gina and Ryan Cross. They run the Julian Farm and Orchard and have the two cutest kids. Gina and Ryan met and fell in love at a pumpkin patch when they were younger! How cute is that?! And today, they're letting you experience YOUR LOVE of fall. They offer pumpkin patches, apple picking, as well as raspberry, strawberry, and blackberry picking. If the whole pandemic is making you angry, you can also pick up a tomahawk and do some stress-relieving.

During the week, you can head on over to Julian Farm and Orchard to pick out a pumpkin, but on the weekend you'll have to buy admission tickets to help reduce the size of crowds and help you social distance.

So grab your pumpkin spice latte (so basic, I know) and make your way over to Julian!