Out & About: Taste of Little Italy

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Calling all culinary enthusiasts (or just hungry people) we're getting ready for this year's Taste of Little Italy!

And do I even need to say things are going to be different this year? Yes, I guess I do.

So here's the deal, this is year 12 of the Taste of Little Italy--and instead of a one-night event, this time it's a multi-day takeout edition!

Taste of Little Italy 2020 is happening on October 4th-8th. Here's how it works: Each night, four or five restaurants will come together to create a multi-course tasting menu. This means, you pick up a salad from one spot, which pairs with the main course from another restaurant, then you can pop over and grab a beer to go which also pairs with the entire meal. More than 20 restaurants including Ballast Point, Davanti Enoteca and Cloak & Petal are involved in this year's multi-day taste.

In order to keep crowd sizes small and keep you safe, there is a maximum of 300 tickets sold each night. If you buy a ticket, you have a specific time window to check-in at the Piazza della Famiglia in Little Italy. You get a tote bag so you can collect your meal from the restaurants, then you take it home and enjoy (I assume on the couch if you're like me)

You can buy tickets online for $50 for a single serving and $80 for two people.

And besides the delicious food, here's the best part... 25% of every ticket sold will go towards the restaurants to give them some financial relief from the struggles during the pandemic.



