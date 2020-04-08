Out & About: Check out the new Padres Suite at Sycuan Casino Resort

The resort unveiled its news San Diego Padres themed hotel suite just in time for the 2020 MLB season.

Take me out to the ballgame!

Just kidding, you can't go to Petco Park, but you CAN check out the new Padres Suite at Sycuan Casino Resort!

The suite has a view of the pool, a private balcony and king size bed... did I mention there's a walk-in shower?

“Every detail and design in our Padres-themed suite was to create the exciting feeling of being at a baseball game at Petco Park,” said Cody J. Martinez, chairman, Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation.

“Sycuan is a longtime supporter of the San Diego Padres and we are proud to partner with them on our new Padres Suite to give baseball fans an immersive and one-of-a-kind experience while staying at our resort,” Martinez added.

As soon as you walk in, you see a massive feature wall made up of more than 40 bats that were repurposed from Sycuan's original sports bar. They also give you complimentary peanuts and Cracker Jacks while watching the game on one of the two 50-inch TVs.

There's also a custom window wrap of Petco Park, an autographed Manny Machado jersey, a Tony Gwynn Louisville Slugger™, oil paintings by former Padres player Gene Locklear and a limited edition signed print by licensed MLB artist S. Preston.