Out and About: Salt Lounge

Salt therapy, also known as halotherapy is the use of medical-grade salt to help with lung detox and skin purification.

Has 2020 got you feeling salty? Maybe some salt therapy will help! No, not the salt in your kitchen silly.

Let me explain.

Salt therapy, also known as halotherapy is the use of medical-grade salt to help with lung detox and skin purification.

One San Diego woman claims salt therapy helped her son who was dealing with recurrent bronchitis.

Meet Melissa Corradini.

She says her son had bad bronchitis so she started searching for some natural remedies. That's when she found salt therapy. She says it has worked wonders for her and her family.

Melissa believes in Salt therapy so much that she opened up her own Salt Lounge in Kearny Mesa! Now, here's the deal...Melissa was going to rent a big space for her lounge but then the pandemic hit. Luckily, she developed a good relationship with her chiropractor who agreed to let her use one room in her office suite to get her business off the ground.

At the Salt Lounge, they use medical-grade salt that's aerosolized and pumped into a booth. The Halotherapy is also combined with Sonotherapy (sound) and Chromotherapy (color) treatments for a calming experience, like at a spa!

Throughout the month of November, The Salt Lounge will be offering free sessions to firefighters who are battling breathing problems due to work.

For more information visit www.thesaltlounge.com