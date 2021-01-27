Out and About: Snoice Boba Tea in San Diego

Snoice is a dessert shop specializing in Filipino inspired halo-halo, Taiwanese-inspired shaved snow, Ube (purple yam) and boba tea.

It's not just nice– it's SNOICE!

It's not just nice---it's SNOICE! #Snoice specializes in Filipino inspired desserts. It's run by two first generation American parents who wanted to use these desserts to achieve the American dream. ❤️ WATCH FULL STORY: https://t.co/a22nTL1e1q @SnoiceSD @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/axeFuuclOi — Jenny Milkowski (@jennymilk) January 27, 2021

The store is run by two young parents who wanted to use these desserts to bring together generations of culture and also to achieve the American dream.

Jayrell and Dianne both grew up in San Diego with immigrant families that ran small businesses. They both decided to leave their corporate jobs, start a family and continue their parent's legacy by building their own small business! They say they wanted to create a community where family and friends can gather over a common love...DESSERT! Who can argue with that logic?

For Jayrell and Dianne, dessert is a way to connect generations, from the classic halo-halo to the younger generation of boba lovers.

By the way, in case you were wondering...the name "SNOICE" started off as a joke after Jayrell and Dianne watched an Episode of "Key and Peele". Needless to say, the name stuck.