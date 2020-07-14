Out & About: Staycation at the Bahia Resort Hotel

Tucked away on a fourteen-acre peninsula in Mission Bay is a wonderful beachside escape while staying in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — It's a tough job, but someone has to do it. I'm looking all over San Diego for fun (and safe) things for you to do! Next up?

The staycation. If you're looking to get away, but can't go too far (don't worry, you're not alone)– this beachfront hotel may be the answer.

The Bahia Resort Hotel is pretty iconic in San Diego. It's tucked away on a fourteen-acre peninsula in Mission Bay and seems like a wonderful beachside escape while staying in San Diego. You can check out the tropical gardens and miles of beaches. The resort is family-friendly and what better way to distance– than on the sand.