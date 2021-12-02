Alaska Airlines puts their spin on “Safety Dance”

Creates viral video, challenge that could score free flights. Sponsored by Alaska Airlines

One airline’s important safety measures now have its own catchy theme song. With safety in the sky more important than ever, Alaska Airlines is showing how serious they are – complete with choreography and a keytar.

Alaska Airlines is taking us back to the ‘80s showing us how they put safety first. Their commitment runs so deep that they’re shining a spotlight on their advanced safety measures in a video that’s gone viral. The tune samples the catchy Men Without Hats the ‘80s hit with updated lyrics. The video featured fun choreography with dancers who were Alaska Airlines employees. In fact, you might have seen the “Safety Dance” during Sunday’s big game.

All-star Alaska flight attendant Natalie Razor joins our Laura Cavanaugh to teach her some of the “Safety Dance” choreography.

Now that you’ve learned the moves, it’s time to put your skills to the test. Alaska is giving you a chance to show off your “Safety Dance.”

Now through February 13, post your Safety Dance Challenge video on social media, tag @alaskaair and use the hashtag #AlaskaSafetyDance. Videos must be posted to Instagram, TikTok, Facebook or Twitter before 2/13 at 11:59 pm. Rules at: blog.alaskaair.com/officialsafetydancesweeps

Ten winners will be selected to win a pair of roundtrip travel vouchers to fly anywhere Alaska flies. All dancing abilities are welcome.