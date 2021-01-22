Empowering reads for kids | Children's books to open minds and hearts

Books like these, ones with redeeming messages, are great reads and valuable resources for parents and educators. Sponsored by: Empowered Publicity

SAN DIEGO — You’ve heard that reading is fundamental. But it’s actually essential to your child’s success, helping boost their cognitive skills, vocabulary, even sparking their imagination.

Every other week, we’re sharing the latest heart-centered children’s books from rising stars in the kidlit community

Children’s author Diane Scabilloni and kidlit lover Jonathan Masiulionis join our Laura Cavanaugh to go inside the pages of My Friendship with Doubt and Rulers Don’t Measure and talk about why it’s important to share messages of self-doubt and self-esteem with our little ones.

