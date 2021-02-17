Empowering reads for kids

Helping kids cope with covid changes, process emotions. Sponsored by Empowered Publicity

As difficult as the pandemic has been on adults, children are struggling to cope with their routines and realities being turned upside down. So how can you support your kids in processing their emotions?

Every other week, we’re sharing the latest heart-centered children’s books and shining stars in the KidLit community. Kidlit lover, John Masiulionis, joins our Laura Cavanaugh to go inside the pages of Big Changes, New Adventures! A COVID Feelings Workbook, a remarkable resource that promotes healing.

From frustration to fear, kids are dealing with overwhelming feelings. This workbook provides creative writing and movement exercises to navigate those big pandemic feelings.

You can find and purchase your copy of:

BIG CHANGES, NEW ADVENTURES! A COVID FEELINGS WORKBOOK

THE ADVENTURES OF JOY SUN BEAR: THE BLUE AMBER OF SUMATRA

EDUCATORS CAN CONNECT FOR A VIRTUAL AUTHOR VISIT WITH SHEARIN AND JOHN LEE IN 2021: