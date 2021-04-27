Get into your best shape yet

Get fit anytime, anywhere, on demand with 3X3FIT. Sponsored by 3X3FIT

SAN DIEGO — The pandemic really sparked the home workout trend. San Diegans were forced to figure out how to exercise differently as gyms closed and we all scrambled to find fitness equipment. For those who might not be ready to return to the gym, Kim Marie Ross, Product and Program Developer of 3X3FIT, has developed an innovative and easy-to-use fitness system and exercise method. She joins our Laura Cavanaugh to show us how versatile and effective 3X3FIT is and how to level up your at-home fitness game.

“It replicates what an entire gym of equipment can do with these three-pound weighted rings and heavy tension cords,” said Ross. “It replicates what you can do in all those different programs from cardio to strength to balance, flexibility, training and when you’re done with this, you can put it into a tiny dresser drawer.”

3X3FIT is often referred to as the world’s most versatile home gym, a balanced approach to fitness that takes yoga and pilates to the next level. The system is portable, convenient, affordable and effective. The weighted rings help you sculpt and strengthen powerhouse muscles from the comfort of your home. The program is accessible to all ages and fitness levels. It’s gentle on your body, safe, low impact, but you will see and feel results. Because of its patented design, 3X3FIT allows beginners to work out at advanced levels because the weighted rings and tension cords cradle your body and assist you in doing the exercises. Variety is key to sticking with a fitness program, which is why 3X3FIT offers 80-plus workouts streaming on demand.

“It’s like the TRX, the huge pilates machines. It’s like taking yoga classes, but you can do it at home.” said Ross. “It’s yoga and pilates on steroids.”

Whatever your at-home fitness goals are, it doesn’t have to take a ton of time or money to achieve them. Get fit anytime, anywhere, on-demand.

Check out the San Diego Living special offer – Kim’s San Diego Super Bargain. It includes the equipment and a lifetime membership to 80-plus streaming, on-demand workouts.

3X3FIT SAN DIEGO LIVING SUPER BARGAIN

INCLUDES 2 WEIGHTED 3X3FIT RINGS (1.5 LBS EACH)

LIFETIME ON DEMAND MEMBERSHIP 80+ WORKOUTS

HINGEFIRM DOOR ADAPTER

STANDARD & LONG CORDS

POWER CORD, 3 DVDS

$119

MADE IN THE USA