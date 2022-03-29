Keeping pipelines in top shape

SAN DIEGO — The Water Authority operates and maintains a water delivery system capable of delivering more than 900 million gallons of water per day. But as the infrastructure naturally ages, it’s essential to actively monitor, replace and repair pipeline to maintain water supply reliability. Martin Coghill, Operations & Maintenance Manager with the San Diego County Water Authority, joins our Laura Cavanaugh on the site of a recent pipeline repair in Bonsall to talk about the advanced technology and resources used to detect potential problems and how this kind of work saves water ratepayers money.