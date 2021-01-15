Kick Start Your 2021 Glow Up!

We make so many resolutions to improve our health in the New Year and that includes our skin health. Winter is not always kind to our skin. Everything from stress, change in weather, holiday hangovers from sweets and alcohol, even “maskne” have all taken their toll on our skin’s appearance. But there are easy and effective ways to restore that glow and see a dramatic change in the New Year. Skin care expert Christy Hall joins our Laura Cavanaugh to talk about simple life hacks, from diet and daily routine, and game changing ingredients to supercharge your skin care to help you see a difference with healthier, radiant, younger-looking skin.