Adoption paves the way to new beginnings, two brothers’ remarkable journey to a forever home

November is National Adoption Month, a time to raise awareness of the exceptional children still in foster care and their critical need for permanent homes. Adoptive families play a vital role in helping young people heal, reconnect and build a brighter future. Brandon and Angela Wise join our Laura Cavanaugh to talk about how their remarkable journey to parenthood and how adoption paves the way to new beginnings.

This past year some 300 children in San Diego County were placed in adoptive homes. But there are still so many children waiting who deserve a stable home with parents who can ensure their well-being.